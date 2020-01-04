422 complaints received at taluk adalat

A Kanayannur taluk level adalat was conducted in the city on Saturday to resolve grievances pertaining to title deeds, land survey and other revenue-related troubles.

Of the 422 complaints received earlier this month and addressed at the adalat, 260 had to do with title deeds. Around 89 grievances were related to land survey.

As many as 68 fresh complaints were raised at the adalat and these are to be disposed of in 30 days.

The adalats are being held at the taluk level for the convenience of people who would otherwise have to travel from distant parts of the district to the collectorate in Kakkanad, said District Collector S. Suhas. Matters that can be resolved at the district level will be dealt with at the earliest and others will be brought to the State government’s attention, he said.