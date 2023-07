July 01, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOCHI

A 42-year-old resident of Thruthissery near Nedumbassery died of fever on Friday.

Samesh was an employee of Transformers and Electricals Kerala Limited, Angamaly. He had experienced fever two days ago and had sought treatment from a doctor. However, his condition worsened on Friday afternoon.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of Government Taluk Hospital, Angamaly. It will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem on Saturday. His parents belong to Kozhikode.

