415 new cases, 516 recoveries in Ernakulam

Ernakulam recorded 415 new COVID-19 cases and 516 recoveries on Saturday.

A total of 8,969 people are recovering from the infection in the district.

Two health workers tested positive on the day. Thripunithura recorded 21 new cases, Kumbalanghi 15, Piravom 14 and Manjalloor 12.

As many as 25,031 people remain in quarantine. While 7,726 people are recovering at home, 33 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 54 at PVS Hospital, 11 at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital and 406 at private hospitals. At first-line treatment centres, 119 people are recuperating. At second-line treatment centres, 143 people are admitted.

For testing, 6,869 samples were sent on Saturday.

So far, 418 patients have succumbed to the infection in the district.