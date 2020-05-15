Kochi

411 arrive in Kochi by train from New Delhi

Passengers coming out of the New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Rajadhani superfast express at the Ernakulam South railway station in Kochi on Friday morning.

Passengers coming out of the New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Rajadhani superfast express at the Ernakulam South railway station in Kochi on Friday morning.  

A total of 411 persons on board the first special train from New Delhi to Kerala disembarked at Ernakulam Junction railway station early on Friday morning.

Of this, 174 were women, including pregnant women. A total of 106 passengers disembarked at Ernakulam, of which one was taken to Government Medical College, Kalamassery, after he complained of chest pain. Those who left by KSRTC and other modes of transport to their districts included 45 persons from Alappuzha, 20 from Idukki, 75 from Kottayam, 46 from Pathanamthitta, and 91 from Thrissur.

In another development, 152 NRIs arrived at the Cochin International Airport from Jeddah on Friday evening on board an Air India Express flight. They included 37 pregnant women, 31 persons who needed emergency medical aid, 40 who lost their jobs and three toddlers. The passengers were from 12 districts. They will be kept under quarantine for 14 days.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 9:42:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/411-arrive-in-kochi-by-train-from-new-delhi/article31595756.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY