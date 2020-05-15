411 arrive in Kochi by train from New Delhi

A total of 411 persons on board the first special train from New Delhi to Kerala disembarked at Ernakulam Junction railway station early on Friday morning.

Of this, 174 were women, including pregnant women. A total of 106 passengers disembarked at Ernakulam, of which one was taken to Government Medical College, Kalamassery, after he complained of chest pain. Those who left by KSRTC and other modes of transport to their districts included 45 persons from Alappuzha, 20 from Idukki, 75 from Kottayam, 46 from Pathanamthitta, and 91 from Thrissur.

In another development, 152 NRIs arrived at the Cochin International Airport from Jeddah on Friday evening on board an Air India Express flight. They included 37 pregnant women, 31 persons who needed emergency medical aid, 40 who lost their jobs and three toddlers. The passengers were from 12 districts. They will be kept under quarantine for 14 days.