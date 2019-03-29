Kochi

41 seek treatment for sunburn in district

As many as 41 persons, including an infant, have sought treatment at various hospitals in the district for sunburn-related problems.

Meanwhile, the Health authorities issued an advisory asking people not to take children on two-wheelers during day time. If travel is unavoidable, one should carry an umbrella and enough water, it said. Daycare centres should give water to children at regular intervals.

People have also been advised to keep houses well ventilated to ensure proper air flow. Health authorities have warned against consumption of cool drinks from roadside stalls to avoid waterborne diseases.

