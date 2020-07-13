41 cases of local transmission in district

KOCHI

13 July 2020

Twenty-one are residents of Chellanam or are the primary contacts of patients from the region

The district recorded 41 COVID-19 cases through local transmission on Sunday. Of them, 21 people who tested positive are either Chellanam residents or primary contacts of patients from Chellanam.

Chellanam panchayat president Mercy Josy said that most people who had tested positive in Chellanam were fish workers and their families from Ward 15 of the panchayat.

A health worker at the Ernakulam General Hospital, who was on the primary contact list of a 64-year-old patient from Chellanam who had sought treatment there before she tested positive, has turned positive. A 31-year-old sanitation worker at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, has also tested positive.

A 23-year-old sanitation worker in Aluva has contracted the disease. The patient is the third sanitation worker in the area to test positive. A 43-year-old of Chengamanad who used to work as a driver at the Aluva market, a 40-year-old native of Choornikkara who was an autorickshaw driver in the Aluva market area, and a 43-year-old worker in the area have all turned positive.

A 65-year-old relative of a prepaid taxi counter staff member at the airport, who had tested positive last week, has contracted the disease.

A 44-year-old and a 39-year-old on the contact list of a patient from Kadungalloor have tested positive. Three people on the contact list of a Mulavukad patient have tested positive. She had been an employee of a shop on T. D. Road where the owner and other employees had also tested positive.

A 25-year-old of Vengola and a 27-year-old of Chalikkavattom have been infected, besides a 10-year-old from Edathala whose mother had tested positive earlier, a 19-year-old from Nedumbassery and a 21-year-old from Koovappady. A 50-year-old priest from Thrissur and a 60-year-old from Kochi have turned positive.

Two people on the contact list of a Kavalangad native who tested positive on Saturday have also turned positive.

Of the 50 positive cases on Sunday, nine people had returned to the district from outside the State. Two patients admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, are in critical condition. One of them, a 59-year-old from Edathala, is being administered plasma therapy.

New facility

A new 40-bedded ICU facility has been readied at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, to deal with any exigencies amidst the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the district. For critical patients, each of the 40 beds is accompanied by a ventilator, taking the total number of ventilators at the hospital to 75. It is equipped with two dialysis units, two blood gas analysers, three video laryngoscopes, ultrasound and digital X-ray facilities.

The modern facility was equipped using ₹1 crore each from the development funds of MLA John Fernandez and Member of Parliament Hibi Eden, besides an additional ₹1 crore as part of BPCL’s corporate social responsibility scheme.

Containment zones

Five new containment zones were declared on Sunday. They are Division 33 (Madathil Parambil Lane, Kennedy Mukku) of Thrikkakara municipality, Division 34 of Kalamassery municipality, Ward 7 of Cheranalloor panchayat (Palli Road area), Ward 15 of Choornikkara panchayat and Ward 12 of Chengamanad panchayat.