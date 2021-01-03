Kochi

40th year of ‘Manjil Virinja Pookkal’ clebrated

Music composer Jerry Ameldev, with script writer John Paul at a book release function in Kochi.
Special Correspondent Kochi 03 January 2021
Updated: 03 January 2021 23:46 IST

Music composer Jerry Amaldev’s biography released

The 40th year of the release of Manjil Virinja Pookkal was celebrated on Sunday.

The film launched a host of stars, including Mohanlal, Shankar, and Poornima and director Fazil as well as music composer Jerry Amaldev.

The success of the film was mostly attributed to Jerry Amaldev’s music. He led an orchestra in Kochi on Sunday to mark the occasion.

Scriptwriter John Paul released Amaldev’s biography written by P.V. Albey. It narrates the tale of a musician who turned out to be a reference point for students of music.

