4,060 evacuees arrive by 21 relief flights

KOCHI

24 June 2020 20:05 IST

Twenty-one flights brought 4,060 Indian evacuees, mostly from GCC countries to Kochi on Wednesday.

Among those who arrived here were 160 students who came in a Kuwait Airways flight. They are pursuing their studies at various institutions in the country, said a communication from the airport here.

The Cochin International Airport is scheduled to receive 21 relief flights on Thursday, which will bring 3,420 passengers. Thursday’s operations include an Air India flight from London via Delhi and an Ethiopian Air flight from Addis Ababa.

Thursday’s arrivals included a group from Australia. An Indigo flight from Doha and a Salam Air flight from Muscat were cancelled.

The domestic terminal handled 22 arrival/departure operations. One departure each to Delhi, Mysore, Pune, Mumbai, and Ahmadabad were cancelled.