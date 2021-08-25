4,048 test positive in Ernakulam

KOCHI

25 August 2021 23:43 IST

TPR at 17.23%; active caseload 16,552

As many as 4,048 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday. A total of 3,987 persons got infected through local contact in the district.

TPR high

The source of infection in 55 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate is 17.23%.

Over 50 cases

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 50 included Rayamangalam (107), Thrikkakara (105), Vengoor (98), Karumaloor (93), Kalamassery (88), Thripunithura (85), Karukutty (81), Kumbalanghi (73), Vazhakulam (69), Kalady (68), Pallipuram (68), Nedumbassery (64), Aarakuzha (63), Koovapadi (61), Chittatukara (61), Chellanam (60), Malayattoor-

Neeleswaram (60), Kizhakkambalam (59), Kottuvalli (55), Payipra (55), Alangad (53), Maneed (52), and Palluruthy (51).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Elamkulam, Kaloorkad, Poonithura, and Chakkaraparambu, according to an official release.

Active cases

As many as 16,552 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district. A total of 23,492 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday.