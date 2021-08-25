Kochi

4,048 test positive in Ernakulam

As many as 4,048 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday. A total of 3,987 persons got infected through local contact in the district.

TPR high

The source of infection in 55 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate is 17.23%.

Over 50 cases

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 50 included Rayamangalam (107), Thrikkakara (105), Vengoor (98), Karumaloor (93), Kalamassery (88), Thripunithura (85), Karukutty (81), Kumbalanghi (73), Vazhakulam (69), Kalady (68), Pallipuram (68), Nedumbassery (64), Aarakuzha (63), Koovapadi (61), Chittatukara (61), Chellanam (60), Malayattoor-

Neeleswaram (60), Kizhakkambalam (59), Kottuvalli (55), Payipra (55), Alangad (53), Maneed (52), and Palluruthy (51).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Elamkulam, Kaloorkad, Poonithura, and Chakkaraparambu, according to an official release.

Active cases

As many as 16,552 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district. A total of 23,492 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2021 11:43:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/4048-test-positive-in-ernakulam/article36107412.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY