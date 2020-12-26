403 new cases, 432 recoveries in Ernakulam

The district recorded 403 new COVID-19 cases and 432 recoveries on Saturday.

Eight health workers tested positive on the day and the source of infection of 59 people could not be confirmed.

Kottuvally recorded 17 new cases of the infection, while Kothamangalam registered 16 and North Paravur 14 cases.

A total of 28,700 people remain in quarantine. The district’s active case load is 8,254. While 6,610 people are recovering at home, 86 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, 49 are at PVS Hospital, 150 people are being monitored at first-line treatment centres and 370 patients are at second-line treatment centres.

So far, 298 patients have succumbed to the infection in Ernakulam. As many as 80,247 people have been infected so far.

According to the State Health Department weekly bulletin for December 14 to 21, the absolute number of new cases reported in a week in Ernakulam saw an increase of nearly 1,000 cases when compared with the preceding week from December 7 to 13. The test positivity rate has risen from 8.2% in the first week of December to 10.2% in the third week.

The report notes that Ernakulam was one of the districts were the positivity rate and the absolute number of new cases in a week had increased significantly in the third week of December.