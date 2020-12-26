403 new cases, 432 recoveries in Ernakulam

The district recorded 403 new COVID-19 cases and 432 recoveries on Saturday.
Eight health workers tested positive on the day and the source of infection of 59 people could not be confirmed.
Kottuvally recorded 17 new cases of the infection, while Kothamangalam registered 16 and North Paravur 14 cases.
A total of 28,700 people remain in quarantine. The district’s active case load is 8,254. While 6,610 people are recovering at home, 86 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, 49 are at PVS Hospital, 150 people are being monitored at first-line treatment centres and 370 patients are at second-line treatment centres.
So far, 298 patients have succumbed to the infection in Ernakulam. As many as 80,247 people have been infected so far.
According to the State Health Department weekly bulletin for December 14 to 21, the absolute number of new cases reported in a week in Ernakulam saw an increase of nearly 1,000 cases when compared with the preceding week from December 7 to 13. The test positivity rate has risen from 8.2% in the first week of December to 10.2% in the third week.
The report notes that Ernakulam was one of the districts were the positivity rate and the absolute number of new cases in a week had increased significantly in the third week of December.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath