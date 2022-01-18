4,013 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Kochi

18 January 2022 22:02 IST

TPR is an alarming 40.7%

As many as 4,013 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Tuesday and the test positivity rate is an alarming 40.71%.

The district now has a total of 21,613 COVID-19 patients. On Tuesday, 2,468 patients tested negative, registering recovery. A fresh batch of 9,858 samples were sent for testing on Tuesday.

Aid for hospital

Meanwhile, Petronet LNG Ltd provided about ₹48.9 lakh from its corporate social responsibility fund towards setting up facilities for COVID-19 treatment at the Government General Hospital, Ernakulam.

Advertising

Advertising

The fund was used to buy multipara monitor, B level ventilator and humidifier required for 14 ICU beds, according to an official release.

The project was executed by the National Health Mission.