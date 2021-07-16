400 litres of wash seized

KOZHIKODE

16 July 2021 22:39 IST

An Excise squad from Thamarassery range office on Friday seized 400 litres of wash kept for brewing illicit liquor at Nambikulam near Kurumboil in Kozhikode district.

The search was conducted under the leadership of Preventive Officer K. Shyju. Excise Department officials said the squad reached the suspect spot following a tip-off received by the Kozhikode Assistant Excise Commissioner.

Advertising

Advertising