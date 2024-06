A total of 40 teams comprising police personnel and others will participate in an anti-drugs Cricket Carnival whose finals would be organised on June 26 for the Ernakulam Rural DIG Cup.

This would coincide with the International Anti-Drugs Day. Representatives of NGOs and other organisations, journalists and students too will array themselves in different teams. The qualifying rounds will be held at the sub-divisional level.

