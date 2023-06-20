₹40-crore project to install 38,000 LED street lights in Kochi Corporation area

June 20, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) will replace 38,000 street lights within the Kochi Corporation limits with LED lights under a project estimated to cost ₹40 crore, considering that innumerable arterial and other roads in the city and West Kochi remain ill-lit owing to dysfunctional or non-existent street lights.

A few lights on the NH bypass and other highway corridors are of low lumen and fail to percolate to service roads. This has made many such corridors garbage-dumping grounds and havens for miscreants.

Sources in CSML said the firm that would shortly be identified to install LED lights and their fixtures would have to ensure their operation and maintenance for five years, to ensure their fool-proof functioning. The agency had, during the past couple of years, installed LED lights on roads that it re-developed in the city hub and West Kochi.

Energy meter

“The lamp posts will have energy meter, so that power tariff need be paid only in proportion to the monthly consumption. Dysfunctional lights can be remotely identified from the Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre (IC-4) that was established using CSML funds and also by using a dedicated app. The project will thus help the Kochi Corporation save on expenses on power and the capital investment needed for LED lights and their fixtures. The capital investment can be recouped in approximately five years,” they added.

At present, the Kochi Corporation pays tariff based on the number of posts which have street lights. CSML is engaged in the technical evaluation of the tender that was floated earlier this year. Lamp posts will be replaced only if required.

Dark city

The situation is such that street lights are dysfunctional in much of the city, on the Edappally-Aroor NH 66 bypass, which is one of the busiest stretches in the State, and on arterial roads and corridors that lead to West Kochi. Even lights atop the Vyttila flyover do not come alive on many days, endangering the life of road users.

Barring hi-mast lights, most lights beneath the flyover are dysfunctional. The result is that road users have to most often bank on vehicle headlights to move ahead. All this has been attributed largely to alleged apathy on the part of civic agencies in ensuring their upkeep and slack coordination with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

Protest

RTI activist T.N. Pratapan, senior citizen and a resident of Ponnurunni, was among those who were at the forefront of campaigns to ensure adequate lights at Vyttila, Vyttila Mobility Hub, and other parts of the city. “Darkness engulfs Vyttila and Kaniampuzha road that leads to the mobility hub and the metro station after dusk. Making matters worse, the mobility hub premises get inundated during rain, making life miserable for commuters and pedestrians,” he said.

Fed up with official apathy, he recently staged a solo protest by doing ‘angling’ on the inundated road that led to the metro station.

