40 complaints settled at Women’s Commission sitting in Ernakulam

As many as 40 complaints were settled on the first day of the sitting of the State Women’s Commission in Ernakulam on Wednesday. A communication said that a detailed report had been sought on two complaints, while 46 more complaints would be considered at the next sitting.

Commission member Indira Ravindran and director Shaji Sugunan listened to complaints during the sitting held at Priyadarshini Hall of the Kakkanad district panchayat, said a communication here.

The complaints pertained to family disputes, disputes between neighbours, financial dealings, and domestic violence. The panel will continue to hear complaints on Thursday.