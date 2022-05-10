4 made permanent judges
Four additional judges of the Kerala High Court were made permanent judges of the court.
The collegium of the Supreme Court approved the proposal to make Justice Murali Purushothaman, Justice A.A. Ziyad Rahman, Justice Karunakaran Babu, and Justice Kauser Edappagath permanent judges of the High Court.
