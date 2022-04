April 06, 2022 17:32 IST

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

Inspections were held at39 ration shops under the Kochi City Rationing Office on Wednesday in keeping with instructions from the District Supply Officer, said a communication here. A total of 29 cases of irregularity were detected. City rationing officer and supply officers from Kanayannur and Kunnathunad were involved in the inspections, the communication said.

