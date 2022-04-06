39 ration shops inspected
Special Correspondent
KOCHI
Inspections were held at39 ration shops under the Kochi City Rationing Office on Wednesday in keeping with instructions from the District Supply Officer, said a communication here. A total of 29 cases of irregularity were detected. City rationing officer and supply officers from Kanayannur and Kunnathunad were involved in the inspections, the communication said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.