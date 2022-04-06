Kochi

39 ration shops inspected

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

Inspections were held at39 ration shops under the Kochi City Rationing Office on Wednesday in keeping with instructions from the District Supply Officer, said a communication here. A total of 29 cases of irregularity were detected. City rationing officer and supply officers from Kanayannur and Kunnathunad were involved in the inspections, the communication said.


