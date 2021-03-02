3,899 polling booths in district

The district administration has said that there would be a total of 3,899 polling booths in the district and that postal ballots would be made available for those with different abilities, those above 80 years of age and those who are COVID-19 positive.
The number of polling booths had risen from the previous 2,252 booths. There will be a total of 119 temporary polling stations, said District Collector S. Suhas here on Monday.
Portable drinking water units will be arranged for 146 booths while drinking water has been arranged for all other polling booths. The booths will also have sufficient furniture.
A total of 85 portable bio-toilets will be arranged for the polling booths. The district administration will need 32,392 officials for the conduct of the polls while 59,967 have been enlisted for the duties.
The district administration has also taken steps for supply of electricity to all the polling booths. The electricity board has been issued instructions to ensure supply to booths which are devoid of supply now.
