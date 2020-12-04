3,865 poll materials seized

KOCHI

04 December 2020 23:57 IST

A total of 3,865 poll campaign-related materials that violated the model code of conduct have been seized by the defacement squads led by tahsildars.

The seized materials included posters, flex boards, banners, boards, flags, and graffiti. The most number of violations were in Kanayannur taluk (908). A total of 606 material were seized from Kochi taluk while 779 were removed from Aluva, 345 from Kunnathunad, 646 from Muvattupuzha, 437 from Kothamangalam and 144 from Paravur taluk.

A communication from the district information office said that notices, posters, and graffiti on walls or on the premises of government offices, material that caused nuisance to the public and material displayed in private property without permission amounted to violation.

Advertising

Advertising