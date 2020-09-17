383 positive cases in Ernakulam

Kochi

17 September 2020 23:32 IST

Fifteen health workers contract infection

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the district hit a new high on Thursday, with 383 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Fifteen health workers were among those who tested positive. Nine of them are staff members at a private hospital at Kolenchery, while five health workers from other private hospitals in the district and another from a government hospital in Thrissur tested positive.

Two police officers at the Thoppumpady police station have been infected. The other positive cases of infection were reported from Alangad, Aluva, Kadungalloor, Kothamangalam, Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, Nedumbassery, Palluruthy, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Paipra, Perumbavoor, and Vengola. Nine persons who came from outside the State tested positive.

A total of 357 people recovered and tested negative, while 3,271 people are being treated for the disease. As many as 21,742 people remain in quarantine. For testing, 3,404 samples were collected from government facilities, while 1,971 samples were sent for testing from private labs and hospitals.