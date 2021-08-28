Kochi

3,807 new COVID positive cases in Ernakulam

As many as 3,807 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Saturday.

A total of 3,750 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 45 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) is 17.11%.

The regions where positive cases were higher than 50 included Thrikkakara (101), Malayatoor-Neeleswaram (90), Kottuvally (85), Mukkannoor (85), Keezhmad (73), Kalamassery (72), Thripunithura (71), Pallipuram (68), Kunnathunad (67), North Paravur (63), Kalady (62), Mazhuvannoor (61), Sreemoolanagaram (58), Asamannoor (56), Chottanikkara (56), Rayamangalam (55), Palluruthy (53), and Cherannallore (52).

Some regions that reported fewer than five cases were Ayappankavu, Thammanam, Chakkaraparambu, Panayappilli, Poonithura, Ramamangalam, Ayampuzha, and Elamkulam, according to an official release. As many as 22,194 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district, and 22, 252 tests were conducted on Saturday.


Aug 28, 2021

