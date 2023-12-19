38 urban health and wellness centres to come up in Kochi Corporation

December 19, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

In a move aimed at strengthening and making available more affordable healthcare facilities, the Kochi Corporation in association with the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) is set to roll out 38 public-funded Urban Health and Wellness Centres (UHWC).

Work on six centres has been completed and they are ready for inauguration. Out of the 38 centres, sites have been identified for 36 with 17 centres to operate out of the Corporation’s own buildings and 19 out of rented buildings. The initial six UHWCs will come up in Padivattom, Amaravathy, Karippalam, Thattazham, Elamkulam and Kathrikadavu divisions.

While a medical officer, a staff nurse, a pharmacist, and a cleaning staff have been appointed at the proposed UHWCs in Amaravathy, Karippalam and Thattazham divisions, a pharmacist and a staff nurse remain to be posted at the centres at Padivattom and Kathrikadavu. Postings are yet to be made at the proposed Elamkulam UHWC. Civil works have been completed, and medicines have been supplied at all centres.

Already, there are seven public hospitals, including five owned by the Corporation, and 13 primary health centres within the city limits. “The proposed 38 UHWCs will take the number of public medical facilities to 58 across 74 divisions. This means that the public can more or less avoid private facilities for healthcare services. It is also expected to ease the rush of patients at the Ernakulam General Hospital,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

UHWCs are being funded jointly by Central and State governments with the Corporation also meeting their operational expenses, including cost of medicines and salary. The NUHM has already drawn up a list from which appointments are to be made.

Out of the proposed 38 UHWCs, site remains to be identified for the proposed centre at Thammanam, while the site identified at Pandikkudy was rejected by the engineering department, and that at Kadavanthra remains to be verified. Site visits for the centres at Moolamkuzhy, Champakkara, Vennala, and Chalikkavattom remain pending.