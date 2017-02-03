38 school bus drivers booked for drunk driving

Thirty-eight school bus drivers were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol in checks carried out by the police simultaneously in five districts under the jurisdiction of the Kochi Police Range on Friday.

Police officers in Kochi city, Ernakulam Rural, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta hit the road as part of a surprise check as early as 6 a.m. The drive, which lasted over five hours, was undertaken based on inputs gathered from Student Police Cadets and schoolchildren during the course of their interactions with the police.

Ernakulam Rural topped the list as 14 cases were slapped against school bus drivers who were found drunk. In Alappuzha, 13 cases were registered, five each in Kochi city and Kottayam, and one in Idukki.

The police will take up the matter with the respective schools and parents.

A senior police officer said those found in an inebriated stage in the morning were likely to be alcoholics. Among those found drunk were drivers of vehicles engaged to transport kindergarteners.