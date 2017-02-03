Kochi

38 school bus drivers booked for drunk driving

Thirty-eight school bus drivers were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol in checks carried out by the police simultaneously in five districts under the jurisdiction of the Kochi Police Range on Friday.

Police officers in Kochi city, Ernakulam Rural, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta hit the road as part of a surprise check as early as 6 a.m. The drive, which lasted over five hours, was undertaken based on inputs gathered from Student Police Cadets and schoolchildren during the course of their interactions with the police.

Ernakulam Rural topped the list as 14 cases were slapped against school bus drivers who were found drunk. In Alappuzha, 13 cases were registered, five each in Kochi city and Kottayam, and one in Idukki.

The police will take up the matter with the respective schools and parents.

A senior police officer said those found in an inebriated stage in the morning were likely to be alcoholics. Among those found drunk were drivers of vehicles engaged to transport kindergarteners.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 5:20:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/38-school-bus-drivers-booked-for-drunk-driving/article17181711.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY