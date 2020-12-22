377 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Kochi

22 December 2020 01:46 IST

Source of infection in 74 cases untraced

Ernakulam recorded 377 new COVID-19 cases and 476 recoveries on Monday.

The source of infection in 74 newly infected people could not be determined.

Kalamassery registered 16 new cases, while Kadamakkudy and Thrikkakara recorded 15 each. Four health workers were tested positive.

While 28,259 people are in quarantine, the district’s active case load is 8,231. A total of 4,621 samples were sent for testing on Monday.

A majority of those recovering from the disease — 6,447 people — remain at home, while 91 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, 56 are at PVS Hospital, 24 are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, 511 patients are being treated at private hospitals, and 261 people are being monitored at first-line treatment centres.