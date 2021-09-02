3,768 test positive in Ernakulam

TPR at 15.64%; active caseload 28,351 in district

Around 3,768 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

Nearly 3,718 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 38 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 15.64%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 50 included Thrikkakara (146), Chittattukara (129), Vengola (119), Thripunithura (86), Kalady (77), Pallipuram (72), Kunnathunad (69), Karukutty (67), Piravom (65), Rayamangalam (62), Mazhuvannoor (59), Paingottur (58), Vadakkekara (58), Chengamanad (57), Edakkatuvayal (56), Kizhakkambalam (56), North Paravur (55), and Maradu (53).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Ayappankavu, Aikaranad, Karuvelipadi, Panayappilli, Ponekkara, Elamkulam, Chalikavattam, according to an official release.

Around 28,351 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district. Around 24,085 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday.