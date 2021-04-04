368 fresh COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

We are likely to see a surge, says NHM official

Four health workers were among the 368 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.

Thrikkakara recorded 16 new cases, while Kadavanthra saw 12, Perumbavoor 11 and Vengola 10. A total of 6,061 samples were collected for testing.

With 142 people testing negative on the day, the active caseload is at 2,564. While 1,678 people are recovering at home, 26 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, 38 are at PVS Hospital, 26 are at FLTCs, 112 are at SLTCs and 44 patients are recovering at the CIAL COVID treatment centre.

After having remained below 300 since the first week of March, daily figures have risen above the 300 more recently, with 316 cases on Wednesday and 327 cases on Thursday this past week.

Health officials are anticipating another surge in cases in the post-election scenario. “We are likely to see a surge, but are hoping that the figures stay below the spike we started witnessing in September and December last year,” said Dr. Mathews Numpeli, district programme manager, National Health Mission (NHM). Infrastructure at the Palluruthy and Thripunithura taluk hospitals, and the community health centres at Vengola, Ramamangalam, Malipuram and Vadavucode would be able to handle a surge, in addition to the four second-line treatment centres and the 150-bed facility at the CIAL treatment centre, he said.