3,651 officials deployed for counting in Ernakulam

KOCHI

29 April 2021 21:28 IST

The district administration has deployed 3,651 officials for counting of votes in 14 Assembly constituencies in the district on Sunday. The training for counting staff has been completed, according to a communication from the administration.

Three halls have been set up at the Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Perumbavoor, for counting of votes of the Perumbavoor constituency. While postal ballots will be counted on four tables, votes in the machines will be counted on 17 tables.

The counting of votes for Aluva and Angamaly constituencies will be held at UC College, Aluva. Postal ballots will be counted on four tables each, and the votes in machines on 21 tables each for the two constituencies. In the case of Kalamassery, counting will be held at Sree Narayana High School, North Paravur, where four counting halls have been set up. Government Boys’ High School, Paravur, will be the venue of counting of votes of the Paravur constituency.

In Vypeen, counting will be held at Cochin College Annex. T.D. High School, Mattanchery, will be the venue of counting of votes of the Kochi constituency.

In the case of Thripunithura, counting will be held at Maharaja’s College. Bharat Mata College, Thrikkakara, will be the venue of the counting of votes of the Thrikkakara constituency.

The Ernakulam Government Girls’ High School will be the venue for counting of votes of the Ernakulam constituency, and counting for the Kunnathunad constituency will be held at Ashramam Higher Secondary School, Perumbavoor.

Nirmala Higher Secondary High School will be the venue of counting of votes of the Muvattupuzha constituency, and votes of Piravom will be counted at Nirmala Public School. For the Kothamangalam constituency, counting will take place at MA College, Kothamangalam, the communication said.