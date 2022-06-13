365 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu leave for Haj

5,241 use Kochi embarkation facility this year so far

A flight carrying 365 Haj pilgrims from Tamil Nadu took off from the Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery, on Monday at 1.55 p.m. and landed in Medina at 4.30 p.m., said a press release here. Another 365 pilgrims from Kerala will leave for Haj on Tuesday at 6.05 a.m. from the airport. Haj Committee members participated in the programme organised to see off the pilgrims. A total of 5,241 pilgrims have left for the pilgrimage through the Kochi embarkation point this year, the communication said. Of these, 4,370 are from Kerala, 728 are from Tamil Nadu and 143 are from the Lakshadweep islands.