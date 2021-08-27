3,627 test positive in Ernakulam

KOCHI

27 August 2021 23:40 IST

TPR 16.48% in district; active caseload 20,413

As many as 3,627 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Friday. A total of 3,539 persons got infected through local contact in the district.

TPR at 16.48%

The source of infection in 65 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 16.48%.

The regions in which the number of positive cases were higher than 50 included Thrikkakara (159), Thripunithura (93), Edathala (75), Malayattoor-Neeleswaram (67), Kalamassery (63), Vengola (63), Okkal (59), Kalady (59), Kothamangalam (58), Nedumbassery (58), Kuttampuzha (57), Kumbalam (57), Cheranelloor (56), Kumbalanghi (52), Kizhakkambalam (51).

Advertising

Advertising

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Edakochi, Karuvelippady, Chalikkavattom, Ponekkara, Manjapra, Elamkulam, Poonithura, Ayappankavu, Chakkaraparambu, and Puthukalavattom, according to an official release.

Around 20,413 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district. Around 22,015 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday.