3.62 lakh sqm of silt removed from Periyar’s tributaries

Fifty-four excavators employed at Aluva to clean up mire

KOCHI

About 3.62 lakh sqm of silt has been removed from the tributaries of the Periyar river under the Operation Vahini initiative to rejuvenate the river and streams leading to it.

Fifty-four excavators have been pressed into service at Aluva to clean up the debris and silt that had piled up, especially after the floods in 2018 and 2019. Nearly 10 teams are involved in the cleaning-up process.

About 2.48 lakh sqm of silt has been removed from along the tributaries of the river along the Aalangad block.

Sixty-one canals have been included under the project in Muvattupuzha river. It includes four in the municipality area and the remaining under various grama panchayats. Around 9,192 sqm of silt has been removed by involving the services of workers under the rural employment guarantee scheme.

About 120 canals were cleaned under the “one canal, one ward” programme.