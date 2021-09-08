3,611 new cases in Ernakulam; TPR 16.57%

As many as 3,611 people tested positive for SARS-CoV2 in Ernakulam district on Wednesday. The test positivity rate was 16.57%.

Thrikkakara recorded 107 new cases while Elamkunnapuzha had 90, Njarakkal 86, Thripunithura 82, Puthenvelikkara 79, Cheranalloor 75, Chendamangalam 74, Amballoor 71, and Edathala 70 cases.

Some 2,684 patients recovered. As on Wednesday evening, there were 35,070 active patients in the district. A fresh batch of 21,787 samples were sent for testing on Wednesday.

As for vaccination, 9,882 units of first vaccine dose and 13,404 units of second dose of vaccine were administered in the district on Wednesday. The district has so far administered 36.11 lakh doses of COVID vaccine.