360 shared bicycles to be launched in Kochi

Kochi

13 March 2021 01:48 IST

An inaugural ride will be held on Saturday morning from the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, as part of the launch of 360 shared bicycles in the Greater Kochi area as a joint initiative of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

A total of 1,000 bicycles will be launched under the first phase of the initiative.

While these agencies provided the funds, Ahmedabad-headquartered Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) operator MYBYK will be in charge of the operation and maintenance of the cycles that will be berthed at 60 terminals located approximately 500 metres away from one another.

At present, the 35 hubs where the cycles will be berthed include 21 metro stations (from Aluva to Petta) and prominent public places such as Panampilly Nagar, M.G. Road, and Cusat, said a press release.

“We are glad to launch our services in Kochi where people are exploring alternative commuting options due to rising fuel prices and problems like traffic snarls and parking issues. With this partnership with KMRL and CSML, users can now cycle for both short and long commutes. The expansion to Kochi underscores our commitment to redefining the public mobility landscape through affordability, reliability, and convenience, aimed at setting new benchmarks in sustainable transportation,” said Arjit Soni, founder and CEO of MYBYK.

To avail the service, a user has to first download the MYBYK app available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store and register through an OTP-based verification process.