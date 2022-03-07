₹360-crore recommended for model fishing village project

programmes to rehabilitate people who lost their homes at Chellanam

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) and the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation, the nodal agencies appointed to coordinate the implementation of the Chellanam Model Fishing Village project, have recommended projects worth ₹360 crore for the purpose.

The projects, approved during a meeting of stakeholders, including officials of the nodal agencies and people’s representatives, include programmes to rehabilitate people who have lost their homes.

KUFOS sources said the recommendation included a provision of ₹20 crore for rebuilding houses damaged by severe sea erosion. The recommendations are not only to helping protect the 17-km sea coast in Chellanam panchayat but also for the comprehensive development of the local body as a model for the future. Social security and sustainability of developing the panchayat are prime considerations.

The state government is in the process of implementing a ₹344-crore programme to protect the coast using tetrapods. Nearly seven km of the coast will be covered during the first phase of the project, while breakwaters are also expected to be built during the second phase.

Work to cast tetrapods to be deployed along the coast has picked up pace. A total of 1.25 lakh tetrapods of two different categories (2.5 and 3.5 tonnes) will be required to cover the first phase of the coastal segment between Chellanam mini fishing harbour and Kannamaly.

The Chellanam coast is among the 10 sea erosion hotspots identified by the State government. Deploying tetrapods is among the use of new technology being used in place of the traditional granite boulders, which were used to erect seawalls in the past.

Though there were apprehensions about the Bazaar coast, one of the most seriously affected segments of the coast by sea erosion, not being included in the first phase of the programme, the segment had been included in the first phase.