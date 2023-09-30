36 projects to be inaugurated at Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital

September 30, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Thirty-six projects set up at a total cost of ₹17 crore at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam, will be inaugurated on October 2. Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the projects implemented over the last two years.

Some of the key projects include the ramp connecting various blocks and operation theatres set up at a cost of around ₹4 crore. The other major facilities introduced included a mobile radiography unit (₹1.8 crore); four lifts with a carrying capacity of 26 persons set up at a cost of ₹1.65 crore; and a women’s restroom (₹56 lakh).

Superintendent Ganesh Mohan said some of the other projects executed utilising the Plan Fund allocation include burns unit (₹35 lakh), preventive clinic (₹15 lakh), creche unit for taking care of the children of hospital employees (₹15 lakh), 24 CCTV units at a cost of ₹20 lakh; and the modernisation of seven wards at a cost of ₹45 lakh.

The projects executed using the funds available under the Hospital Development Society included fully automatic biochemistry analyser system; retinal laser machine at a cost of ₹25 lakh; blood collection unit for the welfare of patients availing the services of outpatient wing (₹13 lakh) and e-office system at a cost of ₹4.3 lakh. Various projects at a total cost of ₹1.64 crore were also implemented by utilising the funds available under the corporate social fund of various companies.

The hospital had also implemented projects like the token and two-way communication systems at the outpatient registration wing and pharmacy at the outpatient section.