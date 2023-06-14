36% of elderly women in two districts being discriminated over widowhood, finds survey

June 14, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - KOCHI

Notwithstanding Kerala’s perceived exalted social and literacy status, 36% of its elderly women from two districts covered as part of a nation-wide survey admitted to have faced social discrimination, especially on account of being widowed.

This was among the Kerala-specific findings in the report, ‘Women & Ageing: Invisible or Empowered?,’ published by HelpAge India, a charitable organisation working for the welfare of the elderly for the past nearly five decades.

The sample size of 7,911 elderly women from 20 States, two Union Territories, and five metro cities, included 290 respondents from Ernakulam and Wayanad districts. The survey was published on the eve of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Wednesday.

Among the respondents from Kerala, 7% confessed to have faced gender discrimination, while 46% felt that the accumulated social, economic and educational vulnerabilities had affected their overall health and well-being in later years.

Despite the surging popularity of social media, 40% were not familiar with any social media platforms, while 72% were not comfortable in any digital devices. Among smartphone owners, 39% used it for calling and 41% for watching YouTube.

Around 36% of elderly women felt that abuse of the elderly was prevalent and cited emotional and psychological abuse, disrespect, and neglect as the most dominant modes of abuse and in that order. In the face of abuse, 67% said they would be inclined to take refuge in crying and turning depressed as a result.

As potential solutions to abuse, 59% suggested platforms where the elderly could talk freely and be listened to, while an equal number called for adult day care programmes.

Nearly 57% cited the high cost of medical care and medicines among the major difficulties faced in getting healthcare, while 40% had no insurance. Another 34% complained of lack of healthcare providers.

Among the respondents, 24% complained of unfriendly workplace environment. The reasons cited by 16% for not feeling safe and secure in their neighbourhood ranged from lack of elderly-friendly infrastructure in households and society and potential for assault and robbery to potholes.

While 31% of the respondents claimed that they had always taken decisions on their own, 20% had always allowed spouses to take decisions on their behalf.