36 driving licences suspended as MVD steps up action against buses in Kochi

The driving licences of 36 tourist and private bus drivers were suspended and the fitness certificate of two private buses that operated in Aluva cancelled, following inspections done by Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) personnel in Ernakulam district on Monday.

The stepped up rule enforcement comes in the wake of recent incidents of passengers falling onto the road from rashly driven private buses which operated sans doors and last week’s accident involving a tourist bus at Palakkad in which nine passengers, including five children, died.

Squads under Enforcement RTO (Ernakulam) collected ₹16,500 as fine from 29 contract carriage buses (tourist buses) on Monday. The charges included having banned horns and illegal retrofitting of lights.

In the meantime, bus operators have denounced the inspections and the imposing of fine. Fines as high as ₹15,200 were imposed on buses, citing faulty speed governors. This had made the journey tough for bus operators, they said.