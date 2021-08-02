36 complaints settled in ‘Meet the Minister’ programme

Twelve of the remaining complaints to be addressed at govt level

Thirty-six complaints raised by industrial entrepreneurs at the “Meet The Minister” programme organised by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve in Ernakulam on July 15 were settled at a follow-up programme at the district collectorate on Monday. The follow-up meeting with entrepreneurs had seen a total of 48 complaints being raised, said a communication from the Public Relations Department here.

Twelve of the remaining complaints would be addressed at the government level. The complaints that were considered on Monday included those that could not be addressed by the Minister at the first hearing in July, the communication said.

The complaints that were raised on Monday at the hearing related to permissions to be issued by various institutions, requirements of increased transformer capacity by the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited, land use permits, permission from the department of geology and permission from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board for some of the plywood units.

District Collector Jaffar Malik said in the statement that entrepreneurs could submit their complaints through the single window facility. Besides, the Collector, A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Industries Principle Secretary, Assistant Collector Sachin Yadav, and District Industries Centre manager Biju P. Abraham participated in the hearing on Monday.