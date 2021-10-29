Kochi

354 ganja seedlings destroyed

Ganja seedlings that were farmed in Vanapullu Njali and in the lower reaches of the Pishachumala in the Gottiyarkandi area of the Attappadi Reserve Forest, in the Mannarkkad Forest Division were destroyed.

The seedlings were destroyed in a joint operation by the Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Kochi, and the Forest Department.

The two-day operation resulted in the destruction of 354 ganja seedlings, which were planted in 47 beds. The seedlings were of two months growth, said a communication issued by the Customs officials.

The Customs team was led by S. Sidheswaran and Shaji Kuriakose, Superintendents, and the Forest team by Range Forest Officer N. Subair, the communication said.


