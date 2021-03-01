352 test positive in Ernakulam

As many as 352 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday, and 6,235 samples were sent for testing.
Two health workers tested positive, and the source of infection could not be determined in nine cases.
In Karukutty, 23 people tested positive, while Thirumarady and Perumbavoor recorded 12 new cases each. Mazhuvannoor saw 11 new cases, and Kaloor, Kuttampuzha, and Rayamangalam registered 10 each.
With 476 people testing negative on Sunday, the active caseload of the district is now 8,839.
Of those recovering from the infection, 7,641 are at home, 32 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 55 are at PVS Hospital, and 10 are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital.
A total of 25,383 people are in quarantine.
