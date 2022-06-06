35 schools modernised in Kochi

Students given laptops, projectors, and lab equipment as part of upgradation

Thirty five schools have been modernised in Ernakulam as part of the public education protection programme initiated by the State government.

Besides the assistance under Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, the support under NABARD and MLA asset fund were also used to renovate the schools. Fifteen schools in the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools were modernised utilising an outlay of ₹5 crore, according to official estimates.

Students were given laptops, projectors, and lab equipment as part of the upgradation. Eight schools were modernised by utilising an assistance of ₹3 crore. Digital enhancement and renovation of toilets were also implemented in these eight schools. Five schools in the lower primary and upper primary sections were also modernised.

The authorities pointed out that modernisation of 13 schools is progressing. The inauguration of the first model pre-primary school was held at the Government Girl’s Higher Secondary School in Thripunithura. More schools will be modernised in the second phase. School managements are also focussing on improving the learning skills of students. Programmes have been launched to assess the gaps in the learning mode. Shortcomings such as digital divides in education created by the pandemic have been addressed through the Vidyakiranam project.