35 companies evince interest in ‘My Job My Pride’ project

Potential employees, employers to be brought on a common online platform

About 35 companies have signed up for the ‘My Job My Pride’ project aimed at bringing together potential employees and employers on a common online platform.

The project is being implemented with the support of multiple government agencies, including the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission, Kudumbashree Mission, Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), and the Local Self-Government department.

The household survey by the district Kudumbashree Mission for creating the database of job seekers that was supposed to be completed last month had to be postponed in view of the Thrikkakara by-election. Over 5,000 trained enumerators have been drafted in from among the members of Kudumbashree or its auxiliary groups or neighbourhood groups with a minimum qualification of Plus Two and familiarity with using smartphone as basic criteria. The survey is being carried out with the help of a mobile application.

“The survey which was launched last Wednesday covered 1.50 lakh households in the initial two days. We are planning to wrap it up by the middle of this week,” said Preethi M.B., assistant district mission coordinator in-charge.

One enumerator is being assigned around 150 households in rural areas and nearly 200 in urban areas. In remote and inaccessible areas, master resource persons and Community Development Society-level district resource persons are being deployed. The district has three master resource persons trained by KILA.

Academic qualifications, experience, and basic personal data are being collected as part of the survey aimed at creating a database of the jobless and those looking for better prospects in the 18-59 age group. The database will be made available to the companies that have signed up for the project through the online portal with regulated access.

“It is a win-win situation for both the job seekers and the employers as the portal will serve as an unhindered meeting platform. While the job seekers will not have to approach the prospective employers separately, the latter can get equally easy access to fitting candidates complete with their qualification and location,” said Ms. Preethi.

The job aspirants will be given skill updating training with the help of KILA and other government agencies.