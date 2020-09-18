348 new infections in Ernakulam

As many as 221 persons recover from the disease

A total of 348 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Friday. Of them, 26 had arrived from outside the State.

Five health workers from private hospitals in the district and another health worker from a private hospital in Thrissur tested positive here. As many as 30 residents of Fort Kochi and 21 of Mattancherry have newly been infected, besides other areas including Alangad, Edathala, Rayamangalam, Kothamangalam, Edakochi, Thripunithura, North Paravur, Thrikkakara, Vadhuthala, Vyttila, Palluruthy, Eloor, Karumalloor, Keezhmad, Choornikkara, and Kumbalam.

A total of 221 people have recovered and tested negative, while 3,410 patients are being treated for the disease. Of the samples sent for testing on Friday, 1,345 were from government facilities and 2,182 from private labs and hospitals.

Of the 2,23,797 tests that have been done in the district so far, more numbers have been done at private facilities (1,26,525). In government facilities, 97,272 tests were done.

Of the total number of tests done so far, 47,654 were antigen tests, 47,322 RT-PCR tests, 1420 Truenat tests, and 876 were CB-NAAT tests.