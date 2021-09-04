Kochi

3,456 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

As many as 3,456 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Saturday.

A total of 3,396 people got infected through local contact, while the source of infection in 53 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) is 15.21%.

The regions where positive cases were higher than 50 included Thrikkakara (100), Nellikkuzhi (79), Payipra (73), Vengola (73), Thripunithura (72), Koovappadi (65), Karukutty (64), Sreemoolanagaram (63), Pallipuram (57), Kothamangalam (56), Elanji (55), Keezhmad (55), Njarakkal (54), Kizhakkambalam (54), Puthenvelikkara (53), and Vadakkekara (51).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Chalikkavattom, Ponekkara, Ayappankavu, Elamkulam, Chakkaraparambu, Karuvelippadi, and Maradi, according to an official release.

As many as 30,296 persons are under treatment in the district, and 22,721 tests were conducted on Saturday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2021 8:11:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/3456-new-covid-cases-in-ernakulam/article36293155.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY