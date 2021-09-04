3,456 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

As many as 3,456 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Saturday.

A total of 3,396 people got infected through local contact, while the source of infection in 53 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) is 15.21%.

The regions where positive cases were higher than 50 included Thrikkakara (100), Nellikkuzhi (79), Payipra (73), Vengola (73), Thripunithura (72), Koovappadi (65), Karukutty (64), Sreemoolanagaram (63), Pallipuram (57), Kothamangalam (56), Elanji (55), Keezhmad (55), Njarakkal (54), Kizhakkambalam (54), Puthenvelikkara (53), and Vadakkekara (51).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Chalikkavattom, Ponekkara, Ayappankavu, Elamkulam, Chakkaraparambu, Karuvelippadi, and Maradi, according to an official release.

As many as 30,296 persons are under treatment in the district, and 22,721 tests were conducted on Saturday.