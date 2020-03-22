3,450 persons in home quarantine in Ernakulam

As many as 3,450 persons are under home quarantine in Ernakulam as on Saturday as part of precautionary measures being taken to check the spread of COVID-19.

According to official records, 3,474 persons are under surveillance at homes and hospitals. Over 1,900 persons were removed from quarantine on Saturday, while 1,162 were put in home isolation. Twenty-six samples collected from those under observation in Ernakulam for suspected COVID-19 infection returned negative on Saturday.

The samples were tested at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

An official release issued here said Health officials had examined 514 passengers and 198 crew members, who had reached the Kochi port in four ships on Friday. No signs of infection were found in them.

415 calls

The number of calls to the district-level control room went up on Saturday after more restrictions were imposed across the State. The control room received as many as 415 calls from Friday night to 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, C-tracker, a web portal developed by the COVID-19 surveillance unit functioning at the district collectorate at Kakkanad, was launched on Saturday. The control room will receive reports from health workers at the field level on real-time basis using the facility. Quoting the revised guidelines issued by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), the district administration said all those who had travelled abroad in the last 14 days should self-quarantine for 14 days. They need to seek medical help only if they develop symptoms. The person’s family members should also be kept under observation.

The new ICMR guidelines also say that asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of coming in contact. Health workers showing signs of infection should be tested. All patients admitted to hospitals with serious pulmonary problems should undergo tests to rule out COVID-19 infection.