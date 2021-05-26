3,444 new COVID cases recorded in Ernakulam

Kochi

26 May 2021 20:58 IST

Test positivity rate at 21.8%; five under treatment for black fungus

With 3,444 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Ernakulam recorded a test positivity rate (TPR) of 21.8%.

Five persons in the district are currently under treatment for mucormycosis, as per figures with the District Surveillance Unit.

The active caseload has fallen to 38,920. The figure has dropped from 69,844 on May 15.

ICU admissions have also seen a dip. A total of 503 people are recovering in ICUs, down from 554 a week ago.

Once again, Thrikkakara reported the highest number of cases with 185 people testing positive. Elamkunnapuzha recorded 105 cases, Kadamakudy 91, Palluruthy 88, Thripunithura 87, Kadungalloor 85, Kalamassery 78, Fort Kochi 74, Vadakkekara 71, Edathala 65, and Kumbalangi and Mulavukad 57 each. Seven health workers were infected.

Recoveries continue to outnumber new cases, with 4,999 people considered to have recovered on Wednesday. While 574 people were discharged from treatment facilities, 416 were newly admitted.

A total of 92,873 people remain in quarantine. Of those who are recovering from the infection, 692 are admitted at government hospitals with 147 patients at the Government Medical College Hospital. As many as 30,798 people are recovering at home, and 2,058 people are admitted at private hospitals.

For testing, 15,796 samples were sent. Of the tests done, 5,441 were RT-PCR.