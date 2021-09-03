Kochi

3,435 new cases in Ernakulam

Around 3,435 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Friday.

Nearly 3,368 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 57 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 15.33%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 50 included Thrikkakara (125), Pindimana (103), Thripunithura (97), Kumbalanghi (73), Kalamassery (71), Kuttampuzha (60), Ayavana (58), Kunnathunad (57), Kottuvalli (56), Chengamanad (55), Elankunnapuzha (53), Puthenvelikkara (53), Edappally (52), and Vyttila (51).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Edakochi, Panayappilli, Ayappankavu, Elamkulam, Chakkaraparambu, and Vengoor, according to an official release.

Around 28,715 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district. Around 22,407 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2021 10:08:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/3435-new-cases-in-ernakulam/article36280261.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY