3,435 new cases in Ernakulam

TPR 15.33%; active caseload 28,715

Around 3,435 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Friday.

Nearly 3,368 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 57 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 15.33%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 50 included Thrikkakara (125), Pindimana (103), Thripunithura (97), Kumbalanghi (73), Kalamassery (71), Kuttampuzha (60), Ayavana (58), Kunnathunad (57), Kottuvalli (56), Chengamanad (55), Elankunnapuzha (53), Puthenvelikkara (53), Edappally (52), and Vyttila (51).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Edakochi, Panayappilli, Ayappankavu, Elamkulam, Chakkaraparambu, and Vengoor, according to an official release.

Around 28,715 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district. Around 22,407 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday.