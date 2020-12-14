343 new cases in district

KOCHI

The district recorded 343 new COVID-19 cases and 582 recoveries on Monday.

Six health workers were among those who tested positive. The source of infection of 75 people could not be traced.

While 22 new cases of the infection were reported from Kothamangalam, Kottuvally and Vengoor recorded 12 cases each.

A total of 29,021 people remain in quarantine in the district and the active case load stands at 7,590. While 5,978 people are recovering at home, 108 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, 46 patients at PVS Hospital, 507 people are being monitored at first-line treatment centres and 37 patients are at second-line treatment centres.

Till Sunday, the district has registered 264 confirmed deaths from the disease.

From both government and private facilities, 3,184 samples were sent for testing on Monday.