343 new cases in district

The district recorded 343 new COVID-19 cases and 582 recoveries on Monday.
Six health workers were among those who tested positive. The source of infection of 75 people could not be traced.
While 22 new cases of the infection were reported from Kothamangalam, Kottuvally and Vengoor recorded 12 cases each.
A total of 29,021 people remain in quarantine in the district and the active case load stands at 7,590. While 5,978 people are recovering at home, 108 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, 46 patients at PVS Hospital, 507 people are being monitored at first-line treatment centres and 37 patients are at second-line treatment centres.
Till Sunday, the district has registered 264 confirmed deaths from the disease.
From both government and private facilities, 3,184 samples were sent for testing on Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath